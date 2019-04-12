Re: the April 3 article "2 UA students are cited after on-campus conflict with border agents."
Do we really want our students, our future generations, to become mere bleating sheep or feckless lemurs? Don't we want our students to speak up for their beliefs and seek explanations for what they don’t understand? Do we just let our children be crushed and silenced?
Are we furthering freedom of thought and speech in our institutions of learning or are we being undermined and punished for our different beliefs by institutional demagoguery?
From time immemorial, universities have been a place of learning, questioning, self expression, foment and political as well as intellectual rebellion.
How can a president of a university turn his back on his own students in favor of a government’s militarized union?
If the Border Patrol wants to recruit students at the U of A, why not set up a kiosk outside university limits, where they are not perceived as a threat to personal space and expression.
Susana Manzana
Downtown
