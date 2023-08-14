On August 3, the Star carried an LTE applauding the Arizona Legislature's decision to require the continued purchase of fossil fuel powered cars. The author decried state legislative mandates that new cars must be powered by electric batteries as "creeping socialism." He couldn't be more wrong. Our supreme law, the Federal Constitution, requires promotion of "the general welfare." Consequently, all new cars must have seat belts, anti-lock brakes and other safety devices. The question is "Does burning fossil fuels damage "the general welfare"?

We have the hottest July ever recorded. We know that CO2 released by burning fossil fuels lays a blanket in the atmosphere. Heat that formerly left the surface of the Earth and returned to outer space is trapped by that blanket. Consequently, it is getting hotter and hotter with disastrous consequences for all living things on the planet.

Promoting an end to cars powered by fossil fuels isn't "creeping socialism"; its governments promoting our general welfare. The Arizona Legislature should do the same.

Mike Carran

Oro Valley