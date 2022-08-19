 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Re: Arizona Primaries

I am a registered Independent who opted for an early ballot by mail. I never received a ballot. On voting day, I went in person and had to select a major party before I could vote. I was told by the election volunteer that I did not receive a ballot because I was a registered Independent.

Since Independents make up one-third of the voters, I feel that to exclude their voter participation is undemocratic in our primaries. If they were included in the primary voting system, then more moderate candidates would be elected for the general election. A ballot should list all the candidates regardless of political affiliation.

Victor Panizzon

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

