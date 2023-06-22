The AZ Daily Star featured a story from The Howard Center For Investigative Journalism that criticized former Republican Governor Doug Ducey and Republicans in the legislature for expenses and construction of a container wall at the border with Yuma. Nowhere in the story did it mention that under the Biden administration there has been record numbers of foreign nationals entering the country illegally. Nowhere in the story did it mention that in April 2019, the Mayor of Yuma declared a State of Emergency (SoE) due to the flood of people illegally crossing the border there. That in part lead President Trump to build the border wall in Arizona, which President Biden immediately halted. After President Biden was elected in November 2020, the numbers of people illegally entering country skyrocketed, including at Yuma. The Mayor there declared another SoE in December 2021. Governor Ducey's plan for the container wall only developed as the result of an increasing border crisis in Arizona that I think the Biden administration intentionally created and ignored.