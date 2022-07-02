 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Arizona Daily Star is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Tucson Appliance Company

Letter: Re:”Arizona to spend $1B on water search”

  • Comments

I have a thought regarding recent legislation awaiting the governor’s autograph that would search high and low, hither and thither for potable water that might maybe be available in the next decade. How about NOT encouraging new housing developments, or NOT encouraging water-bottling companies like Nèstle to suck “Pure Leaf” from rapidly depleting aquifers—oops, that horse has left the barn!—or maybe trying desalinization of the Salt River? Just a thought. I do hope that the $200M designated for conservation and promotion of water saving will remain intact.

Maureen Metcalfe

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Vote Nancy for Arizona

As a teacher who retired in November after teaching for 18 years at Tucson High Magnet School, I can bear witness to the fact that education i…

Letter: Arizona abortion laws

Now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, Arizona legislators have to decide what will be the law in our state. Let us hope they think very ca…

Letter: How long can we put it off?

Someone said "if your are not part of the solution, you are part of the problem". This applies to the most important and urgent issue in our t…

Letter: Masters pushes man at event

Educators work under very difficult conditions these days but we continue to try and teach civility, ethics, respect and that ALL of us have f…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News