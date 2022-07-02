Letter: Re:”Arizona to spend $1B on water search”

I have a thought regarding recent legislation awaiting the governor’s autograph that would search high and low, hither and thither for potable water that might maybe be available in the next decade. How about NOT encouraging new housing developments, or NOT encouraging water-bottling companies like Nèstle to suck “Pure Leaf” from rapidly depleting aquifers—oops, that horse has left the barn!—or maybe trying desalinization of the Salt River? Just a thought. I do hope that the $200M designated for conservation and promotion of water saving will remain intact.