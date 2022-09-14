 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Re Aug 24 letter Vouchers Explained

My letter touched a nerve and received three printed direct responses. I purposely labeled vouchers as ‘progressive’ meaning ‘advocating or implementing social reform’ to solicit knee-jerk readership reaction and I was not disappointed. Today Arizona is pioneering vouchers as social reform.

Their points and my counterpoints:

-Public schools have fixed expenses (maintenance, utilities, taxes, etc.) All schools have the same expenses but many don’t have the massive administrative staffs that suck money out of the classrooms.

-Vouchers are a tool to eliminate public education. Vouchers allow competition in education. If you’re afraid you must know you can’t win the thoughtful argument.

-Yes our schools are under-performing so just give us more money and we’ll fix it. You’ve exhausted your opportunities.

-All letters said that voucher schools will ‘cherry-pick’ accepting the best and ignoring the rest. This is their only legitimate argument. All legislation has unintended consequences so we should be vigilant while remembering that education always begins in the home.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

