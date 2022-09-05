Letter: Re: August 31letter, misplaced border anger

The writer attempts to excuse President Biden for the border crisis by saying Congress is at fault for not passing new laws. Few people would deny that immigration laws can be improved, but the current crisis is primarily due to the fact that the current administration has been lax when it comes to enforcement of the EXISTING laws. And because of its lack of enforcrment, more migrants have been encouraged to head for our southern border, making the crisis even worse. The Biden administration ( not Congress) is most definately to blame.