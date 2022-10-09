Letter: Re: AZ 2022 General Election Publicity Pamphlet

This important pamphlet is now appearing in mail boxes. There are 11 Propositions on the ballot. While they are explained in lengthy and legal terms there is a shortcut for those without the time to understand them. At the end of each explanation there is a page marked BALLOT FORMAT which explains the proposition clearly and concisely in a few sentences and tells what a YES or NO vote means. These propositions are important and deserve at least this much attention before voting either by mail or in person.