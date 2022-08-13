 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: re: Az enters 'ghost gun' fray

  • Comments

Brno has done it again. Our Attorney General in name only ( he seems to consider running for Senate his real job), has just entered into a lawsuit which the majority of Arizona taxpayers do not agree with but will have to pay for.

Ghost guns ( parts you buy online and put together yourself) are increasingly used to commit crimes and are untraceable. Yet Brnovich thinks the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms should not be allowed to ban them.

This is just the latest lawsuit that he has filed in an attempt to win votes for his bid to run against Senator Mark Kelly.

Brnovich should be impeached for dereliction of duty and for wasting taxpayer money.

Kathleen Dubbs

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Election Fraud a Fraud

Wow. Just – wow. It appears that Arizona has let three “election deniers” go through to the November General Election. Blake Masters, Mark Fin…

Letter: Primary Elections.

The "art" of brainwashing is in again. To put it charitably, the primaries in Arizona were a charade, successfully

Letter: Election Irony

Does anyone else find it ironic that the Big Lie, Trump Cultists and Insurrection Deniers who voted for or won this primary obviously think it…

Letter: election

Tim Steller's recent column reported that several Republican candidates for state office declared they would not have certified the 2020 elect…

Letter: Kari Lake--a cautionary tale

Former mainstream media TV news reporter Kari Lake’s astonishing reinvention of herself as an avid Trumpian candidate for governor of Arizona—…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News