Letter: re: Az enters 'ghost gun' fray

Brno has done it again. Our Attorney General in name only ( he seems to consider running for Senate his real job), has just entered into a lawsuit which the majority of Arizona taxpayers do not agree with but will have to pay for.

Ghost guns ( parts you buy online and put together yourself) are increasingly used to commit crimes and are untraceable. Yet Brnovich thinks the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms should not be allowed to ban them.

This is just the latest lawsuit that he has filed in an attempt to win votes for his bid to run against Senator Mark Kelly.

Brnovich should be impeached for dereliction of duty and for wasting taxpayer money.

Kathleen Dubbs

West side