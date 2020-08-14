You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Re: AZ Star story flood damage to border wall
Letter: Re: AZ Star story flood damage to border wall

It was highly predicable, soon after the big monsoon rain of about a week ago, the AZ Star rushed down to the border wall being built along the San Pedro River, or received photos from anti-wall activists, showing washed out dirt roads and cement foundations covered in mud. But the CBP and the construction contractor had already anticipated all that, thus the reason for not having erected the steel slats yet. They knew monsoon rains were coming. The Star even previously reported on this, so it should not have been a new story. But of course the border wall is the Star's nemesis, along with President Trump. They have reported on some "sloppy" construction of the wall, but that was of a privately funded wall in Texas. How "sloppy" is the construction of the over 50 miles already built in Arizona? You cannot build miles and miles of steel wall without some slats or foundation issues, but I think those are the exceptions.

Frederick Summers

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

