Letter: RE: Biden Releases Aid to Union Pensions 12/9/22

Biden has gifted $36 billion to bail out the financially troubled Teamster union pension plan. Our constitution says that the power of the purse is vested in the legislative branch so where did President Joe get this money? The Star dutifully informs us that it comes from the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package Biden signed into law less than two months after taking office. Tucson was granted $136 million from this same slush fund and is using it to stem the virus outbreak by spending on parks, arts, and culture.

Apparently, only we in the political minority are outraged by this corrupt misuse of our precious tax dollars and if you believe this is good governance, you must be a Democrat.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

