Yes. all the items you speak of regarding Walton's past are true. However, the game today is not about him, but about the very talented young men who play basketball for the UofA. They should be championed, not his love of the Grateful Dead, nor his tye-dyed tee shirt nor the teepee in his back yard. Political Issue?? Not sure what political issue he adds to the game. It is a Pac 12 Basketball game, not the "Bill Walton Show"