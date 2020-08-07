Letter: Re: Border Patrol surrounds humanitarian camp in Arivaca

The AZ Star's Curt Prendergast did a story "Border Patrol surrounds humanitarian camp in Arivaca." The camp is where volunteers for No More Deaths operate out of. They claim the Border Patrol has surrounded the camp in a retaliatory manner for some emails that were just released. However, the Border Patrol actually trailed illegal immigrants to the camp and arrested one. Members of No More Deaths are allegedly Harboring illegal immigrants by providing them with food, water, and shelter, a federal crime under 8 USC 1324 (a)(1)(a). What No More Deaths, reporter Prendergast and their "go to" retired Border Patrol agent Cantu amazingly do not seem to understand or be concerned about is whether these illegal immigrants could be Covid19 positive, symptomatic or asymptomatic. These people are not medically screened for Covid or any other illness when entering the country illegally and pose a potential health risk to themselves and others. There is no widespread Covid testing being done in Mexico and cases and deaths are under reported.
David Burford, Retired ICE Senior Special Agent
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
