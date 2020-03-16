Letter: Re: Bringing dogs to stores helps socialize them
In response to TIm Wernette' reply to my letter,

'Bringing dogs to stores helps socialize them"

Taking dogs to the grocery store is not the place to "help them socialize".

It is Arizona Law, if the writer, would take the time to look it up or read the signs stores and restaurants post at their entrances.

Dog parks, outside areas or where food is not sold are the areas to take them to "socialize".

As for being the law on dogs being on leash, that applies to them walking in those areas consider in the appropriate areas outside.

John Bartlett

North side

Local-issues

