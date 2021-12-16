 Skip to main content
Letter: Re Brnovich request to dismiss lawsuit
Politics is deal-making in avoidance of conflict. Deal-making requires hiding certain facts to maintain the integrity of negotiations. Hence, effective politicians must avoid truth from time to time. Critical thinkers understand and accept this fact. They also understand the difference between that and lying. The worst type of lying is when someone lies about their own values so much that those alleged values are corrupted.

Mark Brnovich and his cronies are committing this type of lying while defending their onerous, anti-democracy laws. Basically, they are saying, “We didn’t pass laws just to block certain people from voting, but It’s a great side-effect!”

This is a modern-day example of English settlers in the 16th century saying, “We didn’t massacre native Americans in order to steal their land, but after we killed them, it was available for move-in so…”

Rick Scifres

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

