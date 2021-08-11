 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: RE: Casitas/Accessory Dwelling Units
View Comments

Letter: RE: Casitas/Accessory Dwelling Units

  • Comments

Tucson’s proposed casita/ADU ordinance exposes multiple contradictions.

If you were our Mayor and Council, why would you:

Exacerbate displacement by giving billion-dollar companies GPLET property tax abatements and then expect ordinary citizens to go into debt to provide affordable housing for the people you displaced?

Push for the planting of a million trees to combat heat island effect but craft an ordinance that increases density, removes trees and increases surface temperatures?

Have thousands of citizens commit money and resources to establish historic districts in an effort to stabilize neighborhoods, then craft an ordinance that may result in historic homes being de-listed?

Claim the ADU ordinance will stop sprawl while you approve 3,000 acres of new development on the far east side of town?

If the majority of our Mayor and Council would stop hiding behind COVID and actually respond to emails, they might actually learn something from their citizens. Of course, maybe that is what they fear the most.

Colette Altaffer

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: School Opening

I would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the TUSD Board for defying our Infector In Chief Governor Ducey's orders to not mandate masks fo…

Local-issues

Letter: TUSD teaching anarchy

  • Updated

Tucson Unified School Districts recent decision to institute mask mandates for the coming school year in open defiance of the law prohibiting …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News