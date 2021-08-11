Letter: RE: Casitas/Accessory Dwelling Units

Tucson’s proposed casita/ADU ordinance exposes multiple contradictions.
If you were our Mayor and Council, why would you:
Exacerbate displacement by giving billion-dollar companies GPLET property tax abatements and then expect ordinary citizens to go into debt to provide affordable housing for the people you displaced?
Push for the planting of a million trees to combat heat island effect but craft an ordinance that increases density, removes trees and increases surface temperatures?
Have thousands of citizens commit money and resources to establish historic districts in an effort to stabilize neighborhoods, then craft an ordinance that may result in historic homes being de-listed?
Claim the ADU ordinance will stop sprawl while you approve 3,000 acres of new development on the far east side of town?
If the majority of our Mayor and Council would stop hiding behind COVID and actually respond to emails, they might actually learn something from their citizens. Of course, maybe that is what they fear the most.
Colette Altaffer
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.