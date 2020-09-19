Letter: RE: Chance for change, but obstacles exposed in a summer of protest

Re: the Sept 8 article "Chance for change, but obstacles exposed in a summer of protest."
This article appeared on the front page of our Daily Star.
The first sentence states that there is “momentum built around policing reform.” That seems pretty subjective to me, so perhaps this news is actually analysis?
The third sentence says that “Trump is seeking to leverage the violence that has erupted around some of the protests to scare white, suburban voters and encourage them to back his reelection campaign.” Wait, this can’t be analysis, it is certainly opinion. The next two sentences instruct us that America has galvanized broad public support for the racial justice movement and our choice between Trump and Biden has been clarified. Full stop, this is not opinion, it is a campaign ad: Vote Biden.
What has happened to journalistic integrity?
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
