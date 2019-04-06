Re: the March 31 article "We don't do Border Patrol's job, they don't do ours."
Chris Magnus' arguments are disingenuous about the Sanctuary City Ballot. He pines about how the Sanctuary City initiative isn't necessary because the TPD already ignores immigration status when dealing with the public. He goes on to note, correctly, that the TDP can not be effective if residents fear the police.
Then Magnus tells us the "facts" about the recent traffic stop that resulted in calling the Border Patrol and taking into custody a family of three and the summarily deporting the father. That, according to the police chief, was the work of a completely different group (more initials): the DPS. Of course the TPD is not the DPS, how could anyone confuse them?
I am willing to bet that most Tucsonians can't tell the difference between all the three-letter acronym agencies. TDP, DPS, CPD, ICE etc. They're all law enforcement. And the message is clear: trust none of them.
Nathan Churchill
Green Valley
