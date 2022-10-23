Letter: RE: Ciscomani for Arizona - and America

The writer begins by defining the American Dream and that it is out of reach. He blames this problem on inflation (more of a supply/demand problem post covid than a political disfunction), broken immigration (we can all agree policy needs fixing but he doesn’t indicate how that makes the dream unattainable), and education systems (Arizona has been experimenting with choice for a generation with no measurable success). The bottom line is that the writer blames all things “government” for the unattainability of the dream. The writer’s, and presumably Ciscomani’s answer, lower taxes and less regulation. Perhaps they dream of the Laissez Faire politics of the Gilded Age where privilege and power had nothing to do with playing by the rules or working harder. Kudos, however, to the Star for its efforts to publish opposing viewpoints on the candidates.