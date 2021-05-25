 Skip to main content
Letter: RE: "City Hall is preoccupied with race"
Letter: RE: "City Hall is preoccupied with race"

Jonathan Hoffman and I have bumped heads a few times over the years but I agree with his viewpoint in Sunday's column. It appears that City Hall is not only overly occupied with the perceived appearance of racial injustice but that they are acting totally paranoid. This latest push toward big government is unnecessary as Mr. Hoffman points out, because the Office of Equal Opportunity Programs already deals with these issues. The annual budget of $500,000 with three staff members could be MUCH better used, to actually IMPROVE conditions in Tucson for minorities instead of doing lip service to them in hopes of looking better on paper. There is way too much crime in town. Crime that victimizes mostly the poor and minorities. Lack of affordable housing. The county atty's outlook on emphasizing larceny is ignoring the fact that most larceny is fueled by the drug trade. Drugs are behind most of it but ignored. The city needs to be more sensible with their funding.

Karen Riggs

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

