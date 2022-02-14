Letter: Re:Clowns occupythe AZ Capitol
Who opened the doors to the funny car in Phoenix and let out the clowns?
Re: the Feb. 5 article "US Capitol Police Officer Hodges asks for a cartoon print."
As a therapist for over 40 years in Tucson, I have worked with angry people to mediate and resolve issues. When Barack Obama was elected to th…
I totally agree with the letter writer who wants to see speed cameras in Tucson again! A year ago, I was almost killed by a speeding car going…
Keep Tucson Livable
Re: the Feb. 5 article "AZ House votes to ban critical race theory."
Re: the Feb. 9 article "We need to let teachers teach."
Governor Ducey, as I watch my grandson thriving in a public elementary school in Tucson, I am so concerned about the pending financial crisis …
Re: the Jan. 29 article "AF seeks to change flight rules in AZ zones."
Let me see if I understand this correctly. The Republicans in the state legislature wants to prevent public entities (public education school …
