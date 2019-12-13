Please excuse me for not reading this featured story past the headline.
I know that the wall is a toxic subject for the Star’s progressive journalists who have enthusiastically reported on. let's try and remember; aquifer depletion, endangered snails, sacred land desecration, dead Saguaros and now corrupt contracting. Is there a single column inch in this 1300 word report suggesting that a wall may have some merit? I think not. Tucsonans are realizing that the Star is willing to sacrifice journalistic integrity to stop wall construction.
We look forward to not reading next Sunday’s exposé professing that the wall is a major cause of climate change.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.