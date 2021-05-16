 Skip to main content
Letter: Re-count in Phoenix
Letter: Re-count in Phoenix

I hope in my heart, that true Republicans are as upset, as the rest of us are, with what’s happening in Phoenix. My God, has your party gone crazy? Is destroying our democracy really all you guy’s have to do? Remember the "Big Lie” in the 1930’s? Well that resulted in people being complicit to thousands of Jews and homosexuals, along with others being killed by “white supremacists.” The GOP is destroying our Democracy, and that is what’s scary. All for the sake of power and greed. God help us!

Mary Bradley

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

