Letter: Re:”Critical Thinking Skills” December 22 Letters to Editor

Let’s see if I’ve got this right. The author says UA Divestment campaign is hypocritical—students use the internet, drive cars and eat food—because our energy comes from fossil fuels (love it or leave it.)

But divestment campaigns are not about going back to caves and rubbing sticks together. Instead they are all about this: burning fossil fuels at increasing rates and exploring for them is the prime driver of global climate catastrophe. They pose an existential threat to Civilization. Despite proven oil reserves of 400% more than what world governments agree can be safely burned, fossil fuel companies and the institutions supporting them are throwing fuel onto the fire raging everywhere. Pulling investment from these actors makes great sense.