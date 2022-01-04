Letter: RE: Curt Prendergast's "Migrant deaths" essay

Curt Prendergast did an extensive essay titled "Migrant deaths: Migrants perishing in desert: How to 'take death out of the equation." He reported extensively on "migrant" deaths that have occurred in the Arizona desert. He made suggestions to help alleviate deaths like placing thousands of rescue beacons in the desert, extending cell phone tower coverage in the desert west of Tucson, etc., processing more asylum seekers at the ports of entry, etc. He basically wrote that the border wall, his nemesis, has funneled "migrants" into more remote areas. Does he know that in 2021, there was an unprecedented number of "migrant" deaths in the West Texas desert where there is minimal border wall? No where in Prendergast's essay does he place any blame for migrant deaths on Biden's border policies that have encouraged families and unaccompanied children to come, resulting in historic numbers of Border Patrol apprehensions. In his essay, Prendergast takes an approach of "accommodation", never saying "Do not come", and border security is nowhere to be found.
Rosalinda Vasquez
South side
