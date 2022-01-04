 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: RE: Curt Prendergast's "Migrant deaths" essay
View Comments

Letter: RE: Curt Prendergast's "Migrant deaths" essay

  • Comments

Curt Prendergast did an extensive essay titled "Migrant deaths: Migrants perishing in desert: How to 'take death out of the equation." He reported extensively on "migrant" deaths that have occurred in the Arizona desert. He made suggestions to help alleviate deaths like placing thousands of rescue beacons in the desert, extending cell phone tower coverage in the desert west of Tucson, etc., processing more asylum seekers at the ports of entry, etc. He basically wrote that the border wall, his nemesis, has funneled "migrants" into more remote areas. Does he know that in 2021, there was an unprecedented number of "migrant" deaths in the West Texas desert where there is minimal border wall? No where in Prendergast's essay does he place any blame for migrant deaths on Biden's border policies that have encouraged families and unaccompanied children to come, resulting in historic numbers of Border Patrol apprehensions. In his essay, Prendergast takes an approach of "accommodation", never saying "Do not come", and border security is nowhere to be found.

Rosalinda Vasquez

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: The state next door

I'm grateful for the Star's coverage of wastewater and potable water problems in Guaymas and San Carlos. Those linked problems are common thro…

Local-issues

Letter: Centennial Hall

Centennial Hall does so much right given the dated, in need of renovation facility. On our recent visit there to see Hamilton, I was impressed…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News