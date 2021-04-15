Letter: Re: Dark money in election recount

Up till now our State Senate President, Karen Fann has pounded the table and not the facts. Her guy lost, somebody cheated. To support her theory, that the election has to be audited, again, she brings in outside help and now outside money. She tells us, " We want this outside audit to be something you can believe in". With a straight face, she wants us to believe she doesn't know where the needed "Dark" money is coming from.
And our State Attorney General, Mark Brnovich, is sitting on his hands.
David McCarty
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.