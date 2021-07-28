Letter: Re: David Wichner article on new California power policy

So let me get this right: Arizona prepares for future energy needs by making contracts with energy producers in the Pacific northwest where efficient hydro energy is produced. California decides to shut down its efficient fossil fuel and nuclear plants to go full out with 20% efficient "renewables". And anyway, California can say it going to be all renewable because it just imports electricity generated by fossil fuels from other states when it needs more energy (which of course it always does).
But because the electricity that Arizona contracted for from Washington is routed through lines that happen to go through California, California gets the feds to allow it to just take Arizona's electricity because California did not plan well. Is that about it?
Dinah Shumway
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.