Letter: Re: Dec. 20 article "Sam Hughes Elementary won't be same without 'Mr. T'

The article fails to mention that James Tallmadge was not only an outstanding chess coach but that he took it upon himself to start flag-football, basketball, and track and field teams at Sam Hughes. He gave children the opportunity to compete for their school and gain all the benefits that playing for a school team includes. One of his track and field teams won a city-wide TUSD Championship, quite an accomplishment for such a small school.
Even after retirement, Coach Tallmadge would show up to games and meets, not only to encourage the Sam Hughes athletes but to cheer on all competitors. As an elementary school coach and director of tournaments for 40 years, I can guarantee you that James Tallmadge was one of a kind. His dedication and enthusiasm will be sorely missed in the elementary school sports world in TUSD.
Dale Lopez
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.