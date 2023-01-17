 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Re Dec 3 A MODEST PROPOSAL

In this letter the writer lists several recent mass shootings that have taken place around the country . She then goes on to make the ludicrous assumption that the victims "sacrificed" their lives for some particular freedom , in this case the right to bear arms , which makes absolutely no sense . The real reason these victims should be honored is that they were innocent people who were murdered by a crazy person with a gun .

Roger Boesch

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

