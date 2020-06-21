Letter: Re: Ducey Defends Ending Stay at Home Order.

So now Governor Ducey says it's OK that he ended his stay at home order even though COVIC-19 cases continue to spike which resulted in almost 1,000 people dead. How can he or anyone else justify that? Even his sycophant Health Advisor Dr. Crist backed off on that one. This is another in a long line of bad decisions that Ducey has made, e.g., look at Arizona's standing as the worst state in education next to Mississippi. Between him and his mentor Trump, this state and this country will be going into the abyss pretty quickly. When will Ducey's and Trump's supporters get their heads out of the sand and see what's going on?
Zachary Shnek, Ph.D.
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
