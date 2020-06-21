Letter: Re: Ducey Defends Ending Stay at Home Order.
View Comments

Letter: Re: Ducey Defends Ending Stay at Home Order.

So now Governor Ducey says it's OK that he ended his stay at home order even though COVIC-19 cases continue to spike which resulted in almost 1,000 people dead. How can he or anyone else justify that? Even his sycophant Health Advisor Dr. Crist backed off on that one. This is another in a long line of bad decisions that Ducey has made, e.g., look at Arizona's standing as the worst state in education next to Mississippi. Between him and his mentor Trump, this state and this country will be going into the abyss pretty quickly. When will Ducey's and Trump's supporters get their heads out of the sand and see what's going on?

Zachary Shnek, Ph.D.

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News