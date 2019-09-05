Re: August 28 article "Buffelgrass fires called huge threat to desert ecosystem."
Buffelgrass itself and resulting fires in the Tucson Basin will destroy the landscapes that define the Sonoran Desert including our beloved and iconic saguaros. Local citizens can, and should attack this problem now, with little or no funding. Volunteer groups are removing buffelgrass from the Tucson Mountains, Tortolita Mountains, Ironwood National Monument, Catalina State Park, Sabino Canyon, A Mountain, and Saguaro National Park with outstanding success. Neighborhood groups have also worked closer to home to clear parks, washes, and alleys where buffelgrass fires can threaten private property. With the Catalina State Park Buffel Slayers, I have led groups of volunteers ages 6 to 86. People have fun and get great satisfaction by coming together to make a real difference in our community. But we need more help. “If everyone in Tucson volunteered just one morning to fight buffelgrass, we would not have the problem we have today.” To get started, go to the Arizona-Sonoran Desert Museum website at https://www.desertmuseum.org/buffelgrass/pullindex.php.
Patty Estes
Oro Valley
