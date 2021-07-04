 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: effort on to limit gubernatorial powers
View Comments

Letter: Re: effort on to limit gubernatorial powers

  • Comments

The most recent thwarting of democracy from state Republican legislators is to limit the power of our Arizona governor. This current antic is in addition to their “alleged audit” attempting to negate election results, and the numerous voter suppression bills they’ve introduced or passed.

Recently a group of 100 election scholars in a document entitled “Threats to American Democracy…” warned that Republican state legislative changes in voting laws and election procedures “no longer meet the minimum conditions for free and fair elections. Hence, our entire democracy is now at risk.”

Clearly, this warning is a canary in the coal mine. Republican legislatures, including in AZ, are infringing on the most basic principles of our democracy—access to the ballot and ballot processing. These efforts are a direct result of the “Big Lie” that attempted to overthrow the 2020 election.

Partisan politics by our Republican leaders are currently destroying confidence in our elections and in our democracy. Step by step. Vote them out.

Linda Dugan

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News