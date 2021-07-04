Letter: Re: effort on to limit gubernatorial powers

The most recent thwarting of democracy from state Republican legislators is to limit the power of our Arizona governor. This current antic is in addition to their “alleged audit” attempting to negate election results, and the numerous voter suppression bills they’ve introduced or passed.
Recently a group of 100 election scholars in a document entitled “Threats to American Democracy…” warned that Republican state legislative changes in voting laws and election procedures “no longer meet the minimum conditions for free and fair elections. Hence, our entire democracy is now at risk.”
Clearly, this warning is a canary in the coal mine. Republican legislatures, including in AZ, are infringing on the most basic principles of our democracy—access to the ballot and ballot processing. These efforts are a direct result of the “Big Lie” that attempted to overthrow the 2020 election.
Partisan politics by our Republican leaders are currently destroying confidence in our elections and in our democracy. Step by step. Vote them out.
Linda Dugan
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.