Letter: Re: Egret heads from Reid Park to Wings Over Willcox

Re: Egret heads from Reid Park to Wings over Willcox
Kelly Presnell's lovely photo brought to mind how the City of Tucson recently coalesced to solve the problem of where to put the big cats promised to Tucson’s zoo. What could have been Ducks vs. Cats became: revise the original plan to a much better one all could agree with, one that leaves the duck pond in place and the cats well housed. Nice of the egret to stop by Reid Park on the way to Wings Over Willcox to remind us all of the beauty of compromise.
Norah Booth
East side
