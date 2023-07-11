I doubt any of Council Member Santa Cruz's loudest opponents think they want to stifle the leadership of people of color or women, even though their actions seek to do just that. What these opponents call "not listening to the community" is actually a sign of progress toward the kind of justice and equity they believe they support. Council Member Santa Cruz demonstrates the type of leadership in elected office that our world needs more of, and fortunately, they're actively inspiring new leaders every day through their commitment, integrity, passion, creativity, and kindness.