It used to be that if you went grocery shopping, the store would put your stuff into brown paper bags. But then environmentalist liberal extremists opposed that and eventually, out of "political correctness" or intimidation, retailers went to using plastic bags. Plastic is not biodegradable like paper is. All over the world plastic now pollutes streams, rivers, streets, etc. Due to the previous push by environmentalists to go from paper to plastic. In states like liberal Democrat run Hawaii, retailers do not provide plastic or paper bags, you must bring your own. A dirty little secret about illegal immigration is the tons of trash, i.e., discarded plastic water bottles, food wrappers, comic books, backpacks, clothing items, etc. left strewn throughout the desert by these people. And, they trample over endangered cacti species, ignite forest fires with their cigarettes or campfires, etc. Something never addressed by the pro-illegal immigrant crowd!
David Burford
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.