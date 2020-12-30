Letter: Re: Ethan Orr's Dec. 27th guest opinion, "Congress Toils, but the real solution lies with us"

Orr’s heart-warming plea to us that to make our community a better place to live by “picking just one charity, school or person, and finding a way to help them” belies the fact that Orr himself has been the beneficiary of government largess. The very agency he works for—the UArizona Extension Service—is a product of Congressional legislation that established land-grant universities (albeit at the expense of Indigenous people who had an original claim to the land) in 1862. Orr apparently glosses over his very service in the state legislature as what—frivolous? It might be comforting to believe that individual initiative can solve our current problems, but where did relief come when over 100,000 restaurants closed within the first 6 months of the pandemic? What meaningful role could individuals play? His lens defining the choices as “either/or” rather than “both/and” unnecessarily demonize government's role in providing for the general health of its people. Government is an important player.
Kirk Astroth
Northwest side
