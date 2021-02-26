Letter: Re: Feb 24 letter How Republicans can restore voter confidence

I respect and laud the author's suggestion that, instead of pushing for voter restriction laws to restore voter confidence, Republicans could simply tell the truth about the "Big Lie": Arizona and other elections were free and fair, with no proof of extensive fraud. This is confirmed by vast numbers of Republican election officials, Trump's DHS and DOJ-AG, as well as judges and Supreme Court Justices (many appointed by Trump) in 60+ court cases.
At first I thought the writer was a bit naive, since AZ Republicans are actually using "voter confidence" as a red herring. Their true intent is to get GOP candidates elected by making it harder for targeted groups to vote. Then I realized this is the exact, real truth she exposed! Right on! Those interested in truth do not favor voter suppression.
Adrienne Kleiboemer
Foothills
