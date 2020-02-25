Letter: Re: Feb 3 column Patient-centered approach delivers better outcomes

We appreciate Beatrice Krauss bringing attention to the importance of patient-centered care. This is something that Tucson Medical Center has focused on for years.
We are members of the Tucson Medical Center Adult Patient & Family Advisory Council, which TMC launched in September, 2012. TMC also has a similar council for its Women’s and Children’s Services. The mission of our advisory councils is to create a patient- and family- centered environment, which promotes the best possible collaboration among patients, families, physicians and clinicians. We spend time visiting adult inpatients and asking about their concerns, compassionately listening to feedback about their care, and sharing the information with TMC leadership. TMC uses this valuable information to improve care and processes throughout TMC HealthCare.
If any formerTMC patient or family member is interested in joining one of TMC’s two PFACS, please email pfac@tmcaz.com for more information.
Beth Craigie, Michael O’Brien and Judy Silverman, TMC Volunteer Adult PFAC Advisors
