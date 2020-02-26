Letter: RE:Feb 15 letter "Benson mayor right to support Vigneto

Re: the Feb. 15 letter "Benson mayor right to support Vigneto."
I find it so unacceptable for people who do not live in a particular area to comment on issues that concern that area. Lanny Davis lives in DC so cannot know of the water
concerns of Arizonans. Arizona has been in a drought for over ten years, Cochise county has a fragile Eco system due to that drought. The San Pedro river is of major
concern, it suffered for years from mining in northern Mexico, now it is protected but only in certain stretches of river.
Just this past week, Arizona Daily Star had an article on the serious concern over the drop in the water level of the Colorado River.
Currently there are only two main roads for access to the suggested development, Highway 80 and Highway 90. There is no way the roads can support the
traffic from 16,000 people. The letter writer has no idea of the negative impact Vigneto would have. I suggest he stay in his own lane and concern himself with DC.
Rachel Galindo
Benson
