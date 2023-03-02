To the reader urging pedestrians to wear white when walking at night, I’m sorry for the trauma your friend experienced and for the victim of the collision. I hope the author appreciates similarities between blaming a pedestrian for what they wear (or don’t) with changes in how we talk about who’s at fault when a person is raped. For years it was acceptable to say a victim “asked for it” because of what they wore. I hope readers look back at how far we’ve come in understanding that even if cultural and societal norms justify a horrific practice (patriarchy, rape), responsibility lies with the aggressor and their actions alone. In this case, the writer says the friend wasn’t “at fault” because they drove “at speed limit”. This ignores the structural systems that uphold car-dominance, letting all of us who drive forget that those of us in 2-ton metal vehicles are the aggressor, no matter how streets are designed or speed limits are set.