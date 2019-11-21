Nice “OK, Boomer…” article by Fitz ("Boomer savors...." - November 19, 2019). The baby-boomer, oblivious to his evil while reveling in it, and the millennial, struggling in a world destroyed.
Children majoring in the right career field are finding jobs - employers clamor for them. Raytheon has lots of open requisitions. Raytheon has internship programs to defray costs. You can go to UofA for reasonable tuition, less at Pima Community College for core classes.
Not set on college? The trades are short of welders, HVAC technicians, auto mechanics, and plumbers. Unemployment is as low as it has been in years.
Opportunities to make a living wage abound… if you pursue a career path that develops your skills. Waiter as a career choice will not take you far, it never has, even in the 70’s
OBTW: I think Fitz is closer to the Boomers than Millennials. I have not seen “guest cartoonists” invited by Fitz to help them succeed at the AZ Daily Star.
Charles Huber
East side
