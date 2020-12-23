 Skip to main content
Letter: RE: Fitzimmon's Star of Bethlehem
Most of us, Christian or not, know the story of the Star of Bethlehem and how the three wise men followed it in order to find baby Jesus, the new Messiah.

I can't be the only person offended by Fitz's depiction of a star, representing a savior, as a criss-cross of vaccine syringes.

It is a clever thought, however, though not for the reason he intends. If these vaccines are not the "savior" he hopes they will be, it may, due to the absence of any testing on several large demographics, help some who receive it find Jesus more quickly.

RICHARD PEDDY

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

