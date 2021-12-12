Letter: Re: Gerrymandered District Prompts Divisive Debate

Tim Steller states that at the recent Redistricting meeting in Tucson, he was saddened by the term “nothing in common” used by speakers to support the gerrymandered map of Republican populated District 17. Those protecting a gerrymandered District 17 are not only “sad” but are countering the AZ Constitution that all districts be “contiguous and compact”. District 17 would not be.
This same map clumps parts of Midtown in with District 21 that extends 70 miles to Nogales. Many Midtowners oppose this because it will defy the constitutional criteria with more gerrymandering.
Interestingly, those Republicans favoring District 17, support a gerrymandered Republican district in violation of the AZ law. Those opposed to District 21, a more Democratic district, don’t want to be gerrymandered, therefore, supporting the AZ law. That’s a difference worth noting. Do Democrats respect the AZ Constitution and democracy more than the Republicans who support District 17?
Linda Dugan
Midtown
