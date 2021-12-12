 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: Gerrymandered District Prompts Divisive Debate
View Comments

Letter: Re: Gerrymandered District Prompts Divisive Debate

  • Comments

Tim Steller states that at the recent Redistricting meeting in Tucson, he was saddened by the term “nothing in common” used by speakers to support the gerrymandered map of Republican populated District 17. Those protecting a gerrymandered District 17 are not only “sad” but are countering the AZ Constitution that all districts be “contiguous and compact”. District 17 would not be.

This same map clumps parts of Midtown in with District 21 that extends 70 miles to Nogales. Many Midtowners oppose this because it will defy the constitutional criteria with more gerrymandering.

Interestingly, those Republicans favoring District 17, support a gerrymandered Republican district in violation of the AZ law. Those opposed to District 21, a more Democratic district, don’t want to be gerrymandered, therefore, supporting the AZ law. That’s a difference worth noting. Do Democrats respect the AZ Constitution and democracy more than the Republicans who support District 17?

Linda Dugan

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News