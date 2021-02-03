 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: Glass recycling
Letter: Re: Glass recycling

Let me get this straight. You want me to use my time, energy, and water (that I pay for) to clean glass containers. Then use my car (gas I Pay for) to transport that glass to a site coinvent for you? Good luck with that!!

Richard Panza

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

