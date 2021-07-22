 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re; Governors yearly budget
View Comments

Letter: Re; Governors yearly budget

  • Comments

In the two terms that Gov. Ducey has submitted a budget, I have not supported any of them. This one, though, is in a class by itself. Just when i thought our State was turning the corner, with our education funding, the Gov. has snapped us back from the brink, of progress. Yes we need to improve our schools, Public learning has to improve and the proof will be in the future, when our kids/workers can sustain a robust work force.

David McCarty

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: CRT

The critics of critical race theory should take what Holocaust survivor Esther Bejarano said to heart. “ You are not guilty of what happened b…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News