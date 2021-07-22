Letter: Re; Governors yearly budget

In the two terms that Gov. Ducey has submitted a budget, I have not supported any of them. This one, though, is in a class by itself. Just when i thought our State was turning the corner, with our education funding, the Gov. has snapped us back from the brink, of progress. Yes we need to improve our schools, Public learning has to improve and the proof will be in the future, when our kids/workers can sustain a robust work force.
David McCarty
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.