Letter: Re: Green energy needs copper

The author is right. Green energy needs copper.

Copper that Southern Arizona has been providing for over a century and continues to do so..

What he fails to mention is that we already produce over 10% of the nations copper at the cost of 24 million gallons of water a year among other burdens. That’s just Pima County.

The new Copper world mine will pump at least 6 million more gallons per year from it’s Sahuarita well alone. They argue that it’s hypocritical to support green energy and not their new mines but it’s not.

The copper we provide comes costs us scarce water, sinking water tables, cracked foundations, pollution and scared mountains. It’s pathetic how an Industry that’s been fighting environmentalists for decades is suddenly trying to paint itself green. Don’t be fooled. The people behind this only care about green energy as long as they can profit from it. They don’t live here and they don’t care about us.

Guy Rovella

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

