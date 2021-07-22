 Skip to main content
Letter: RE: Halfway There: Suns 2 Wins Away From 1st NBA Title
Letter: RE: Halfway There: Suns 2 Wins Away From 1st NBA Title

Let’s be clear. The Sun's Deandre Ayton is not an Arizona Wildcat. He played one year of ball there and left. If he had stayed for 4 years and gotten a degree he’d be a Wildcat.

lew Aaronson U of A '61

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

