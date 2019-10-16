Re: the Oct. 13 article "Here are four theories on why radicalism is growing."
Megan McArdle's opinion piece was a breath of fresh air. A journalist's first responsibility is to inform the public, not to persuade them. She provides the theories why radicalism is far too prevalent in our society, without any bias. The reader, of the article, can make up his/her mind to what is true. No one knows all the facts, and McArdle doesn't pretend to know all the answers. Like any good journalist, she raises our awareness on an important issue. Congratulations, Megan.
Victor Panizzon
Northwest side
