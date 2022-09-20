Letter: RE: Here’s why our Comics…Sept 13, 2022

So your comics on weekdays are getting smaller and puzzles are on the same page, thus the reduced size of the comics. So we Seniors will need a magnifying glass to read the funnies.

Whose brilliant idea was it for comic shrinkage. Probably someone who doesn’t read them? Some really aren’t that funny anymore, anyway. Can you imagine how difficult it is to try to create a “laugh” every day year after year? I like to read the multi-colored Sunday comics. But even then some of those are “lame.” Whatever happened to Beetle Bailey and Alley Oop? Maybe those who “drew” those comics went to comic heaven? I also like “The Born Loser”but never see him anymore, anywhere.