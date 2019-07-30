Re: the July 28 article "High court ruling opens door for $1B Ariz. border wall project."
Thank you Curt Pendergast for an excellent account of the latest in a long series of assaults on fragile Sonoran Desert ecosystems. While I share the concerns of my friends Kevin Dahl, Gayle Hartman, and Palominas resident Margaret Chase, there are other victims of this ill conceived ruling: namely the constitution and rule of law.
Our constitution gives Congress the exclusive authority to appropriate funds. When President Trump could not secure funding for his border wall, he did an end run around Congress and raided funds legally appropriated for the Department of Defense.
Now, with legal precedent on their side, future presidents can simply divert funds from other departments to pay for their pet projects with or without Congress.
Future Courts and Congresses might restore the rule of law. Damage to our natural heritage will be irreparable.
William Thornton
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.